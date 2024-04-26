Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 12,711 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.62% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 218.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 82.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 465,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

