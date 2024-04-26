Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 1,462 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 181,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.60. 220,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.72 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

