Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,655,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $430,970,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 15.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE traded down $13.03 on Friday, hitting $560.31. The company had a trading volume of 102,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.54. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

