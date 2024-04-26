Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 13,147 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 3,321,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,096. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.