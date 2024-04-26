Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,412 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $136,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 326,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

