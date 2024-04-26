Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $20.85 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.46% of Lancaster Colony worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.5 %

LANC stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.03. The company had a trading volume of 149,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day moving average of $181.70. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.