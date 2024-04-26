Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.88. The stock had a trading volume of 378,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,496. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

