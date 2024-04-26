Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.64. 1,715,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,148. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

