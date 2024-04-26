Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 18,692 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HP by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 11.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 151,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 18.2% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

HPQ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,953,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,738. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.