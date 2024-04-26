Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX remained flat at $206.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 433,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,759. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.61.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

