Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,876. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

