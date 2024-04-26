Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 802,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,410 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

