Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 29,510 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,510 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. 1,223,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

