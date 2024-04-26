Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.46%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

