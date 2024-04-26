Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Price Down 17.3%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) traded down 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $279.91 and last traded at $279.91. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.95 and a 200 day moving average of $318.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

