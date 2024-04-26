Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.44

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.38, with a volume of 190513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.06.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7851782 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

