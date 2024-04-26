Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Nima Ghamsari Sells 100,807 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 22nd, Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $244,283.00.

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

