BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.
BOK Financial Price Performance
BOKF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,272. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $93.51.
BOK Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BOK Financial
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
