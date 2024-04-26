BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

BOKF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,272. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

