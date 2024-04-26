Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 1.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.64% of Brixmor Property Group worth $44,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 1,530,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,157. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

