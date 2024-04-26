Callan Capital LLC Buys 932 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 56,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,479,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,723. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

