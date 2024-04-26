Callan Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $62,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 90.28.

ARM Price Performance

ARM traded up 4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 101.95. 5,651,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 125.07 and a 200 day moving average of 87.90. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

