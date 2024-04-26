Callan Capital LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SAP by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $186.18. 920,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,442. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

