Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0 billion-$26.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.2 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.50. 6,683,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,073. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

