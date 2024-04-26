Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Trading Down 4.8%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.16 and last traded at $112.70. 302,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 851,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.44.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,122 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

