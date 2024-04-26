CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.42.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
