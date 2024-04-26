CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.42.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

