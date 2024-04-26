Comparing New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) & Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Horizon Aircraft and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00

Draganfly has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 274.53%. Given Draganfly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A Draganfly $4.86 million 2.63 -$17.49 million ($0.44) -0.59

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Horizon Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03% Draganfly -359.88% -327.92% -189.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

