Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.44 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.14). Approximately 28,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,111.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.64.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.