Contrasting Fisker (FSRN) and Its Competitors

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $47.24 billion $2.55 billion 19.58

Analyst Recommendations

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 960 2492 3376 151 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Fisker’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -150.59% -24.58% -9.12%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 3.68, suggesting that their average share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

