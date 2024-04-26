Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 90.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 112.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 126.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 82.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
CPRT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,211. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $58.58.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
