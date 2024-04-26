Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 90.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 112.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 126.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 82.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,211. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

