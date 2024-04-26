Critical Review: BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) vs. Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -26.90% -32.99% -26.99% Vyant Bio -3,474.81% -151.82% -97.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Vyant Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and Vyant Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 1.08 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -29.68 Vyant Bio $670,000.00 1.83 -$22.69 million N/A N/A

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than Vyant Bio.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats Vyant Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

