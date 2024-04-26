Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $31,816,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $254.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,241. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.