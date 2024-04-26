Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 134,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 145,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

