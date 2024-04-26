Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Dover also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $181.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.