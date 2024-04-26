Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-8.000 EPS.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $95.56. 1,336,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,441. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on EMN
Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical
In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.