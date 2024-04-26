Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-8.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $95.56. 1,336,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,441. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

