Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.6%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 246,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 335,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

