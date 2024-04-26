EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.50-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.71 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.500-16.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.57. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on EME. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

