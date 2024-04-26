Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,320 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up 1.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $41,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after buying an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 62,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.68. 2,014,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Our Latest Report on EPRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,524 shares of company stock worth $1,113,438 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.