Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 871 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 156.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,778,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 43,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 18,775,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,411,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

