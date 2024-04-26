Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 4.0 %

FHI traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $32.80. 1,794,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,435 shares of company stock worth $4,092,831 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

