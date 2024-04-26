Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,364,151.38 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 751,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

