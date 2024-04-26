Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.45

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 17239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

