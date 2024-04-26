Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.79

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 105558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 2,317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

