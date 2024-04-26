GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 7.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73. 437,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,754,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.