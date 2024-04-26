Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Down 1.6%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 196.75 ($2.43). 57,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 60,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

