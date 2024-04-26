Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 170 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $331.90. 3,786,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.40. The firm has a market cap of $328.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

