Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Down 1.2%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.33. 2,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 70.71%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 99.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

