Head to Head Review: New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) vs. Boeing (NYSE:BA)

New Horizon Aircraft and Boeing are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Boeing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A Boeing $77.79 billion 1.31 -$2.22 billion ($3.68) -45.33

New Horizon Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03% Boeing -2.86% N/A -2.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Horizon Aircraft and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Boeing 1 7 13 0 2.57

Boeing has a consensus price target of $222.41, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Summary

Boeing beats New Horizon Aircraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft



New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

