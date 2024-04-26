Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,459. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

