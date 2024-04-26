iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Shares Down 2.5%

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.
