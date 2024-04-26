Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CTO Sells $209,207.10 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CTO Jay S. Stout sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $209,207.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,262. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

