Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CTO Sells $209,207.10 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CTO Jay S. Stout sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $209,207.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Immunovant Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,262. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immunovant
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.